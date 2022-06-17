ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Former Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach Mike Pratt dies at 73

By Joey Gill
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Former Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball coach Mike Pratt died Thursday at the age of 73.

Pratt led the 49ers for four seasons from 1978 to 1982, with 56 wins as a head coach and 21 victories in Sun Belt play. Pratt also served as assistant coach under Lee Rose when the 49ers advanced to the Final Four in 1977 and took the head coaching job when Rose left for Purdue in 1978.

Prior to coaching, Pratt was a three-year starter at Kentucky, where he was part of one of the most dominant eras of Wildcat basketball that saw UK accrue a 71-12 overall record and a 48-6 mark in SEC play. He averaged 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while helping lead the Wildcats to three SEC titles and a pair of Elite Eight appearances.

After leaving coaching in 1985, Pratt served as a broadcaster and analyst with the Charlotte Hornets TV Network, ESPN, and FOX Sports South until 2001. He has been the lead color commentator for Kentucky’s radio broadcast since 2001.

Pratt is survived by his wife Marcia, daughter Tamaryn and son-in-law Jonas, son Christopher and daughter-in-law Amy, stepdaughter Christina and son-in-law Tyler, stepson Andy and daughter-in-law Kaelin, stepson Tim and his daughter-in-law Sarah, as well as ten grandchildren.

A cause of death has not been given.

Sports
