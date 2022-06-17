ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Twelve suspects arrested during "Operation Child Protector II" investigation focusing on online solicitation of minors

Beginning June 2, 2022, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police Department, and Winter Haven Police Department detectives conducted a two-week-long undercover operation “Operation Child Protector II” during which detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to...

