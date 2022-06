A 4-year-old boy was hurt in a drunken driving crash last month along Scheirers Road in Lowhill Township, state police said. The single-vehicle accident happened on May 23 at 10:48 a.m. The driver, Kellsie Demkovitz, 25 of Alburtis, whom Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville identified as the child’s mother, was operating a 2009 Honda at the time of the crash.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO