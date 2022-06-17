ACLU responds to abortion ruling

(Radio Iowa) – The search for workers to fill open jobs continues to be one of the top priorities in surveys of Iowa businesses. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend, says the numbers for March don’t show a lot of workers leaving one job for another. “In Iowa, it was a two-point-six percent quit rate, which is the eighth lowest in the country. The national rate was two-point-nine percent in the same time period,” Townsend says. She says that may change when the numbers for April or May are released. “I would expect or hope that that rate will continue to decline in Iowa. But certainly, there’s trading up as you know, as one employer raises wages, then you often see people who will leave a 15 dollar hour a job to go to a 20 dollars an hour, ” she says.

