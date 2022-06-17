ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ACLU responds to abortion ruling

 2 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Representatives from the A-C-L-U of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters today (Friday) in reaction to the Supreme Court decision on abortion. A-C-L-U of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal...

Breaking News!: Iowa SUPCO overturns right to abortion decision

(Updated/Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned its previous ruling on the Constitutional Right to Abortion. The Supreme Court reversed its 2018 ruling that the Iowa Constitution creates a fundamental right to an abortion. This ruling came after the Supreme Court reviewed the 24-hour waiting period for abortion that was passed in 2020. Planned Parenthood said the law was not legal under the 2018 court ruling. But the Supreme Court disagreed. The ruling says the Iowa Constitution is silent on the specific terms “abortion” and “pregnancy.” The High Court says there is no support for Planned Parenthood’s reading that the due process clause of the Consitution provides a fundamental protection for abortion.
Governor has approved Bottle Bill changes

(Radio Iowa) – Big changes are coming to Iowa’s Bottle Bill. Governor Reynolds has approved a bill that will soon let most grocery stores and other retailers opt out of accepting empty bottles and cans and paying back the nickel deposits. The 44 year old Bottle Bill was created as a way to reduce litter and encourage consumers to recycle drink containers. Grocers have complained about being forced to allow filthy empties into their stores.
Iowa joins radio tracking network to spy on migrating birds, bugs, bats

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa is now part of an international network of radio receiver stations, stretching from Canada to South America, tracking long-distance migration patterns of birds, bats and insects. Anna Buckardt Thomas, an avian ecologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s called the Motus Wildlife Tracking System, “motus” being the Latin word for movement.
Iowans not doing much trading up in the job market

(Radio Iowa) – The search for workers to fill open jobs continues to be one of the top priorities in surveys of Iowa businesses. Iowa Workforce Development Director, Beth Townsend, says the numbers for March don’t show a lot of workers leaving one job for another. “In Iowa, it was a two-point-six percent quit rate, which is the eighth lowest in the country. The national rate was two-point-nine percent in the same time period,” Townsend says. She says that may change when the numbers for April or May are released. “I would expect or hope that that rate will continue to decline in Iowa. But certainly, there’s trading up as you know, as one employer raises wages, then you often see people who will leave a 15 dollar hour a job to go to a 20 dollars an hour, ” she says.
IEDA Board approves assistance for six companies, award for a service provider supporting entrepreneurs

June 17, 2022 (DES MOINES, IA) – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for six Iowa companies, which will assist in the creation of 640 jobs and result in nearly $265 million in new capital investment for the state. These projects are located in Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Hampton, Osage and Red Oak. The board also approved a grant through the Entrepreneurial Investment Award program.
RED OAK, IA

