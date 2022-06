When the Golden State Warriors take to the streets of San Francisco for Monday’s championship parade, all eyes will be on Market Street. The beleaguered thoroughfare, which has been walloped by the pandemic, is scattered with dozens of shuttered storefronts, public drug use, crime and visible homelessness. However some organizers see the event as a step in the right direction for The City’s road to recovery.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO