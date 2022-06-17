ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man charged with falsely imprisoning two ex-girlfriends, threatening man

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=122QXV_0gEMyCZt00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested and charged for allegedly trying to force two different women into his vehicle on two occasions and threatening a man.

According to complaint documents, Andres Botello, 23, of Sioux City, was arrested on Wednesday night after officers responded to a report of a woman screaming to call 911 on the 700 block of 12th street in Sioux City.

The documents stated that Botello was seen trying to force a woman into a red Ford and officers were provided the license plate information.

Officers located Botello and the victim inside his car at the Wal-Mart parking lot on Floyd Boulevard. According to the documents, the woman told officers that they had been intimate for two weeks, but Botello had been stalking her for four days leading up to the incident.

Police: Sioux City man threw woman’s phone, keys into Bacon Creek after assault

The woman told officers that on that night, she was trying to end the relationship with Botello when he ended up behind her, grabbing her arms, and pushing her towards the passenger seat of the vehicle. She told him that she was going to call the police, so he allegedly took her phone away. The victim felt she couldn’t escape safely and leave the vehicle.

Botello was detained and charged with false imprisonment, domestic abuse assault, and obstruction of emergency communications. He was also charged for two other incidences that occurred in May.

Between the hours of 9:40 a.m. and 5:46 p.m. on May 21, Botello had allegedly sent a man multiple threatening messages. According to the documents, Botello threatened to kill the man over Snapchat and sent him pictures of his apartment window and a handgun.

The victim told officers that he also saw Botello allegedly walking to the victim’s car near his apartment.

On the same day at 2:30 p.m., the Sioux City Police Department responded to a traffic accident at 29 and Jackson Street. The documents stated that responding officers spoke with a woman who had been allegedly assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, Botello. He had allegedly convinced her to speak with him in his vehicle outside of her residence in South Sioux City, Nebraska but when she got in the vehicle, he allegedly took off.

Sioux City Teen hospitalized after assault by ex-boyfriend

The woman told officers that she asked Botello to stop and to let her out as they crossed state lines into Sioux City, Iowa. He allegedly continued driving despite her insistence that he stop and let her go, according to the documents.

The woman allegedly forced Botello to crash the vehicle and then he allegedly put her into a headlock with his right arm. While he was allegedly holding her there, the documents stated that he began punching her in the head multiple times with his left fist resulting in an injury to her nose.

For the incidences that occurred on May 21, Botello was charged with first-degree harassment, false imprisonment, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

Botello was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Woman stopped for speeding arrested with cocaine and kids in vehicle

STANTON, Neb. -- Around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Stanton County Sheriff's said they stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was 29-year-old Kelsey Gray of Omaha. Officials said that Gray was found in possession of cocaine,...
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Nathaniel Isiah Zuniga, 22, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband, providing false information to sex offender registry; sentenced June 8, five years prison. Jaxsen Carter Van Roekel-Davis, 20, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced June 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman facing charges after pointing gun

ROCK VALLEY—A 41-year-old Orange City woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a handgun at another individual Wednesday evening, June 15, in Rock Valley. The arrest of April Ann Sunday stemmed from law enforcement being called at about 7:15 p.m. to 1605 18th Ave. for a disturbance, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon driver arrested for OWI and more

SHELDON—A 23-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Elias Khronic Heredia stemmed from the stop of a 2008 Chrysler...
SHELDON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
nwestiowa.com

Two arrested for stealing scrap metal

PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, on charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrests of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from them admitting to taking scrap metal from a farm place on 5400 mile of 450th Street about three miles northwest of Paullina in early April, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULLINA, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Information Sought on Third Hit-and-Run In Less Than Two Weeks

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to a hit-and-run accident Friday morning three miles north of Boyden. Sometime in the overnight hours of Thursday, June 16, or during the day Friday, an unknown vehicle travelling north on Kingbird Avenue entered the west ditch, drove through a barbed wire fence, then exited by driving through the fence again. The vehicle left the area without reporting the accident.
BOYDEN, IA
KLEM

Saturday News, June 18

Today is the biggest day of Ice Cream Days in Le Mars. Dozens of activities are planned for today in and around the Olson Cultural Events Center. Here’s a rundown with Shannon Rodenberg. HEAT ADVISORY. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for the area from 1 pm today...
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#False Imprisonment#Stalking#Girlfriends#Violent Crime#Wal Mart
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested after pursuit

INWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces multiple charges after he attempted to elude a Lyon County deputy about 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11. The arrest of Brian Anthony Ebright stemmed from a deputy attempting to talk to him at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area northwest of Inwood, where Ebright was staying, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kscj.com

NORTHSIDE ROLLOVER RESULTS IN ARREST OF SIOUX FALLS MAN

A SIOUX FALLS MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER CRASHING A STOLEN TRUCK HE WAS DRIVING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE TUESDAY MORNING. POLICE SGT JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO SUSPECTS HAPPENED AROUND 9:20 A.M.:. CRASH1 OC………NOT LOCATED. :27. 23-YEAR-OLD TREJIN FAST HORSE IS...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kscj.com

HIGHWAY 3 REPAIRS TO BEGIN IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

A CONCRETE OVERLAY PROJECT ON IOWA HIGHWAY 3 FROM LE MARS TO REMSEN IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY WILL REQUIRE LANE CLOSURES BEGINNING ON MONDAY, JUNE 20TH. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE SAYS THE WORK WILL LAST UNTIL FRIDAY, JULY 1ST. PILOT CARS WILL DIRECT MOTORISTS THROUGH THE...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES HOME ON SOUTH HELEN STREET

FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME IN THE GREENVILLE AREA OF SIOUX CITY FRIDAY AFTERNOON. FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDING TO THE FIRE IN THE 100 BLOCK OF SOUTH HELEN STREET OFF OF CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD FOUND SMOKE AND FLAMES VISIBLE WHEN THEY ARRIVED JUST BEFORE 1 P.M. A RESIDENT OF THE HOME...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City fire destroys home in Greenville neighborhood

SIOUX CITY -- A Friday afternoon fire at a Sioux City home near Correctionville Road left the living space completely uninhabitable. According to Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins, a call for a house fire at 154 South Helen Street came in just before 1 p.m. and crews were on the scene and working on containing the blaze within minutes.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Drug complaint leads to arrests of three

ORANGE CITY—Three Orange City residents were arrested about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on drug-related charges. The arrests of 26-year-old Farrah Lynne La Flamme, 27-year-old Keegan Davis Robinson and 42-year-old Daryl Lewis Dailey Jr. stemmed from a complaint from someone reporting they found illegal drugs belonging to La Flamme, who was at the Hampton Inn in Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Literary Dairy opens in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A retired Sheldon educator is starting a new chapter in his career by launching a sweet new shop in downtown Orange City. Scott Buchholtz and his wife, Caprice, are the owners of the Literary Dairy ice cream shop and children’s bookstore, located at 125 Central Ave. NE.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy