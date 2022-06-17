ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Rollover crash blocks lanes on I-95

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A single vehicle crash slowed traffic during rush...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

2 workers killed after construction trench collapses in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two workers were killed Friday afternoon when a construction trench collapsed in St. Paul.The St. Paul Fire Department says the collapse happened around 3 p.m. in a construction zone on the 700 block of Mount Curve Boulevard, near the Mississippi River in the Highland Park neighborhood.  While fire crews responded quickly to the scene, it was too late to secure the trench and save the workers who'd been buried underground."We feel horrible for the victims when anything like this happens," said Assistant Fire Chief Matt Simpson. "We train for this every single day ... Unfortunately, time was not on our side to make that difference today."   Lahens St. Fleur watched as dozens of first-responders flooded the street near his home. He and others were heartbroken for the workers and their families."I'm just very, very sad that this happened," he said. "My heart really goes out to those people." Fire officials say that the first victim was recovered around 9:30 p.m., and the second at 2:30 a.m. The names of the two workers have yet to be released. No other injuries were reported.
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbs12.com

FWC investigator killed in the line of duty laid to rest

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Hundreds paid tribute to an FWC investigator killed in the line of duty. The funeral for Kyle Lee Patterson on Friday began with a procession to Christ Fellowship Church. Patterson was killed last week in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver in St....
FORT PIERCE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Man killed by Miami-Dade police was conflictive, neighbors say

KENDALL WEST, Fla. – Kendall West residents said when they heard a woman screaming Wednesday, they knew who she was and who she was yelling at. A mother regularly argued with her son, Richard Hollis, and sometimes police responded to their apartment at the Peppermill Condominium complex, at 8000 SW 149 Ave., west of Kendale Lakes.
KENDALL WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

Florida man dressed as cow among several arrested in drug house bust

(WSVN) - Several people were arrested in a drug house bust in Florida, including one suspect taken to jail in a one-piece cow suit. The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Friday in a Facebook post. According to the post, on Friday, members of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s...
cbs4indy.com

Man dies after trying to save wife on Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers have recovered the body of a man who went missing after trying to save his wife on Lake Monroe. The Indiana DNR said Dwight Fry was trying to save his wife Thursday afternoon after she began struggling in the water. While trying to save her, Fry began to struggle as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Rollover#Traffic Accident#I 95
10NEWS

Family moving to Florida loses belongings after moving truck gets stolen

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Moving into a new home is expected to be busy, but it’s also supposed to be fun and exciting. You’re starting fresh. But for one family, who moved all the way down to Florida from Nashville, it means they’ll be starting over. Steve and Robin Plummer were moving into their Apollo Beach dream home, but the process turned into a nightmare.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SCDNReports

Central Florida Triple Murder and Suicide

Central Florida Triple Murder and SuicideSCDN Graphics Department. A murder-suicide at a housing community resulted in the deaths of four individuals, including a teenager. Officers verified that a man shot his wife, mother-in-law, and 15-year-old stepson before committing suicide.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Brightline Cuts Fares to Help Save Gas Money in South Florida

With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

Florida man says alligator attacked, ate his dog 'like it was nothing': report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A north Florida man is mourning the loss of his beloved dog after he said he watched helplessly as an alligator attacked and ate his pet. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat he was on the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail with his dog Toby, a 40 lb. black Labrador retriever mix, earlier this month.
10NEWS

Florida Keys fishermen arrested on animal cruelty charges

MONROE COUNTY, Fla — Two commercial fishermen in the Florida Keys were arrested on felony charges after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video appearing to show the abuse of two animals. The video was initially posted as part of a PETA Investigates campaign against...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Sunny and hot on Saturday as storms return on Father's Day weekend

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and south Florida until 8 p.m. Models are having a tough time gripping onto the complex of storms that are in central Florida right now. If storms continue their trend south tapping into the heat we’ve had today, one...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy