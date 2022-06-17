A big congratulations to Detective Holly Hughes who will soon be receiving some special recognition. Stay tuned to hear what! She's worked for OPD for nine years and always goes above and beyond to help others.

She's pictured here with Lt. Sherrie Carruth, another one of our hardworking individuals here at the Odessa Police Department.

You will find officers and civilians cheer each other on during the good times and encourage each other during the hard times. It truly is a family!