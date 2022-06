The end of Cone Watch 2022 has arrived in Carpinteria. A shiny new carpool lane running in both directions on Hwy 101 from Bailard to Santa Claus Lane has been installed. Drivers have 3 lanes to do as they please outside of rush hours, morning and afternoon commuters will need at least two people in the car in order to drive in the diamond lane. Penalty for non compliance is $401.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO