The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mandeville man on felony animal cruelty charges after he left his dog outside in the heat and it died. At approximately 3 p.m., on Saturday (June 18), STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Jasmine Street in Mandeville after a neighbor called about a dog being left out in the heat.

MANDEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO