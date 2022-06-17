Woman sentenced to life after murders of Maryland Heights father, son in 2018

ST. LOUIS – A judge sentenced a 25-year-old woman to three life terms in prison in connection with the deaths of a Maryland Heights father and his toddler son in 2018.

Onyai Turner pleaded guilty in February to six felonies in the case, including two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

Turner is convicted in the murders of Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and 22-month-old Malcolm Mathis III. Both were found stabbed to death at a home in the 12400 block of Marine Avenue on the evening of Feb. 15, 2018. Police say the slain father’s 4-year-old daughter and mother-in-law were badly injured during the gruesome attack, but survived.

Traveon Sims, the older Mathis’ nephew, was also convicted in connection with the murders. Sims admitted to stabbing the children and the mother-in-law and then waited for Malcolm Mathis II to arrive home before attacking him. He was previously sentenced to life in prison without eligibility of parole last year on two counts of first-degree murder.

Turner was sentenced to three life terms of the murder and robbery charges. She was also sentenced 30 year for each of the armed criminal action counts. All of the sentences will run concurrently.

Before imposing the sentence, the court read from a number of other letters about the victims, discussed the violent nature of the crimes. Documents noted that Turner and Sims shared a meal at McDonald’s after the murders and even stole the child victim’s piggy bank.

