50-year-old Mark Burgoon was indicted by a grand jury on one count of Unauthorized Use of the Law Enforcement Database System. According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey, Burgoon’s wife contacted his office in November of 2021 and alleged that he was harassing her. The couple was separated at the time. The sheriff’s office found many unwanted verbal and electronic communications between them. It was alleged that Burgoon used the police database to identify people that were friends of his wife. Under Ohio law, accessing the system for anything other than law enforcement use is a felony of the 5th degree. Burgoon will have his first court hearing at the end of this month.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO