Rockford, IL

Volunteers are what makes the Rockford Rescue Mission possible

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Today marks Nexstar Broadcasting’s Day of Caring, which involves journalists from over 150 Nexstar-owned television stations across the country.

Today, employees of WTVO in Rockford volunteered at the Rockford Rescue Mission , serving food to those in need.

Eyewitness News anchor Eric Wilson spent some time at the Mission earlier this week to learn more about the impact the organization has on the Rockford community.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

To find other organizations in the Rockford community that need help, go to wevolunteer.org .

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford celebrates ‘Juneteenth’ weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People from all over Rockford came together to celebrate the day 157 years ago when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger proclaimed that enslaved African Americans were free. The “Juneteenth” celebration goes all weekend at Sinnissippi Park, 1401 N 2nd St. Saturday’s event included “Chatauqua Conversations,” where people of diverse backgrounds […]
ROCKFORD, IL
