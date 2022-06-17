Volunteers are what makes the Rockford Rescue Mission possible

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Today marks Nexstar Broadcasting’s Day of Caring, which involves journalists from over 150 Nexstar-owned television stations across the country.

Today, employees of WTVO in Rockford volunteered at the Rockford Rescue Mission , serving food to those in need.

Eyewitness News anchor Eric Wilson spent some time at the Mission earlier this week to learn more about the impact the organization has on the Rockford community.

Watch the interview in the video player above.

To find other organizations in the Rockford community that need help, go to wevolunteer.org .

