Rexburg, ID

Rexburg police search for man, runaway girl

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREXBURG, Idaho (CBS2) — The Rexburg Police Department is searching for a runaway girl and the man she was last seen with. The girl, 16-year-old...

idahonews.com

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rigby Man Killed in Rollover

RIGBY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old man was killed late last week in a single-vehicle rollover in Bonneville County. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies and first responders were called out at around 9 p.m. June 16, for a car that had rolled on Campbell Road, not far off U.S. Highway 31. Bystanders were giving first aid to 28-year-old Juan Sandoval who was ejected from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he died several hours later. The sheriff's office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

One of two men tied to Cold Creek Fire is sentenced; another still missing

AMERICAN FALLS — A Wyoming man found guilty of starting a fire that burned nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes has been sentenced to probation. Brandon Donato Frias, 23, was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis for the misdemeanor charge of setting a fire to wildland, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay $157.50 in fees and fines.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man dies after rollover crash in Bonneville County

SWAN VALLEY — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash that left a local man dead. Emergency responders were called to the area of Campbell Road just off Idaho Highway 31 at around 9 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release. The...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Celebrating its 50th birthday, Yellowstone National Park officially opened on June 19, 1922. “Two special train loads of Shriners, returning from the San Francisco conclave, arrived at the park Sunday morning and under special arrangements the great national playground was thrown open for them, but the season does not open for general tourist business until today, and continues until September 29,” a report in the Salt Lake Tribune said. “Automobile tourists are already heading for the park in increasing numbers. “Dad” Clay, known throughout the west as a trail-blazer, officially opened the trail to the western entrance of the park three weeks ago and cars from many eastern states are now passing through here en route to the park.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Walton, Dave

Another gentle soul has come to the end of his earthly trail. Dave was born on April 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Idaho, to Lawrence Walton, Sr. and Emily Ransom Walton. He passed away on June 11, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave married LaRrea Hansen on September 23,1950. He never had a formal religion; nevertheless, he lived God's commandments. His honesty and integrity were without fault. By example, he taught his children to work hard and appreciate what they had. Dave served an apprenticeship as a glass glazier, and worked for local glass companies in the Idaho Falls area, including Bennett's, Ostler, and Falls Glass. Dave enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time in the outdoors; traveling with his wife; working with stained glass; woodworking; and, gardening. Dave is survived by his wife of 71 years, LaRrea Walton; two daughters, Vicki (Jay) Robinson and Barbara (Gene) Gough of Blackfoot, Idaho; and, a son, David "Mike" (Vea) Walton, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave's legacy will also continue through his six grandchildren; Patrick (Krista) Robinson and Kim Gough of Blackfoot, Idaho; Lori (Clark) Allen, Michelle (Brandon) Johnson, and David (Ciera Clayton) Walton of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Shane Gough of Ontario, Oregon; 17 great grandchildren; and, 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Walton; brothers, Lawrence Walton, Jr., Hollis Walton, Jack Walton (infant), and Robert Walton. The family would like to express their thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice, Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living, and the Gables of Ammon for their loving care. In accordance with Dave's wishes, there will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dave 4/20/1932 - 6/11/2022Walton.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Lanes reopen near Ucon after truck catches fire

UCON — A pick-up truck caught fire near the Ucon exit on U.S. Highway 20 on Friday, June 17. Idaho State Police Lt. Marvin Crain tells EastIdahoNews.com that they received a call around 1 p.m. about a vehicle fire. The 2006 Dodge Ram was in the westbound lane near milepost 314 when it experienced a mechanical failure and caught fire.
UCON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during crash

Just before 9 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Idaho Falls Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire responded to the area of Campbell Road just off Highway 31 for a one vehicle rollover crash. Bystanders had reported the crash and were attempting first aid on the victim and only occupant of the vehicle until help could arrive. The victim, 28 year old Juan Sandoval of Rigby, was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover and was treated on scene by ambulance personnel before being airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) by Air Idaho Rescue. Sandoval succumbed to his injuries a few hours later at EIRMC. Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and believe alcohol was a factor. No further information is available at this time.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Ransom, Maxine

Maxine Marie Smith Ransom, 98, passed away on June 12, 2022. She was born on September 3, 1923, in Shelley, Idaho, to Francis and Myrtle Smith. Maxine grew up in Shelley, Idaho, and graduated from Shelley High School. She earned her Bachelor's Degrees in elementary and secondary education from Utah State University. Maxine taught school in elementary, junior high, and at the high school levels. She retired from teaching in 1986. On October 11,1946, she married Max Ransom in the Idaho Falls Temple. They had three children. They lived around the Boise area and later in Idaho Falls. Maxine's greatest love was her family. She helped raise her granddaughter, Meschelle, until adulthood, and helped raise her great grandson, Alex, for the first six years of his life. She loved to fix up her home and work in the yard. She loved making her home and yard beautiful wherever she lived. Survivors include her children, Ramona Ransom of Idaho Falls and Rodney (Sherrie) Ransom of Blackfoot; her granddaughter, Meschelle; great grandson, Alex; great granddaughter, Sophie; and great-great granddaughter, Hayden, all of Houston, Texas. Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Max Ransom; her son, Max Ransom; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Maxine 9/3/1923 - 6/12/2022Ransom.
SHELLEY, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Yellowstone’s South Loop scheduled to reopen on Wednesday.

Jackson, Wyoming (KIFI) – Park officials plan to allow visitors back on the south loop starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris (map). As part The post Yellowstone’s South Loop scheduled to reopen on Wednesday. appeared first on Local News 8.
JACKSON, WY
Post Register

May's moisture helped, but drought persists

Wet weather across Idaho during May boosted total precipitation for the current water year to near and above-normal levels, according to the June 1 water supply outlook released by the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Precipitation, coupled with cooler temperatures last month resulted in increased natural streamflow, delays in snowpack melt-off...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Community Food Basket holds mortgage burning party

Community Food Basket Idaho Falls (CFBIF) paid off its forever home and had a mortgage burning party Thursday, June 16, to celebrate ownership of its warehouse. The party was open to anyone who donated to the community food basket, anywhere from $1 to $50,000 according to CFBIF Executive Director, Ariel Jackson. The party was in honor of its contributors and had live music provided by the band Almost Famous, along with food, ice cream, tours, and some raffle items to raise funds for continued help in the community.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
buckrail.com

‘Blondie’ grizzly bear loses 3 cubs

MOOSE, Wyo. — Park officials confirmed on Wednesday that the popular Grizzly 793, also known as Blondie, lost her three cubs at the end of last week. C.J. Adams, the public affairs specialist for Grand Teton National Park, said the last confirmed sighting of Blondie with her cubs was around dark on Friday night in the Pilgrim Flats area of the park. Park officials who have managed bear jams throughout the spring and summer spotted her. By Saturday morning, she was spotted again, this time without her cubs. While the exact cause of the cubs’ death is unknown, Adams says it was most likely predation by a male grizzly.
MOOSE, WY

Community Policy