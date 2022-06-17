Rexburg police search for man, runaway girl

Another gentle soul has come to the end of his earthly trail. Dave was born on April 20, 1932, in Cleveland, Idaho, to Lawrence Walton, Sr. and Emily Ransom Walton. He passed away on June 11, 2022, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave married LaRrea Hansen on September 23,1950. He never had a formal religion; nevertheless, he lived God's commandments. His honesty and integrity were without fault. By example, he taught his children to work hard and appreciate what they had. Dave served an apprenticeship as a glass glazier, and worked for local glass companies in the Idaho Falls area, including Bennett's, Ostler, and Falls Glass. Dave enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time in the outdoors; traveling with his wife; working with stained glass; woodworking; and, gardening. Dave is survived by his wife of 71 years, LaRrea Walton; two daughters, Vicki (Jay) Robinson and Barbara (Gene) Gough of Blackfoot, Idaho; and, a son, David "Mike" (Vea) Walton, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dave's legacy will also continue through his six grandchildren; Patrick (Krista) Robinson and Kim Gough of Blackfoot, Idaho; Lori (Clark) Allen, Michelle (Brandon) Johnson, and David (Ciera Clayton) Walton of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Shane Gough of Ontario, Oregon; 17 great grandchildren; and, 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Walton; brothers, Lawrence Walton, Jr., Hollis Walton, Jack Walton (infant), and Robert Walton. The family would like to express their thanks to Hands of Hope Hospice, Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living, and the Gables of Ammon for their loving care. In accordance with Dave's wishes, there will be no formal services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dave 4/20/1932 - 6/11/2022Walton.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO