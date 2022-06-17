Sioux City woman says ruling on abortion is a step forward

(Radio Iowa) – The northwest Iowa town of Hornick broke ground last (Thursday) night on a long-awaited berm project. It’s hoped the earthen structure will protect the community from future floods, like “Congratulations, we’re starting a berm!” Mitchell shouted.It’s been three years since water from the Little Sioux River overtopped a levee and flooded the town. Since then, Mitchell has worked to make sure such a disaster isn’t repeated. He says it’s a relief to know the town will soon have a new barrier of protection. “When I get a text now from the National Weather Service about the creek going up, I don’t have to worry so much. To me, It’s amazing,” Mitchell says. “It’s kind of a life-changing thing for Hornick because what we happened in ‘19 will not happen again.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO