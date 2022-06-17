ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Concrete overlay project will close lanes of Iowa 3 in Plymouth County beginning June 20

 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – June 17, 2022 – A concrete overlay project on Iowa...

NW Iowa town of Hornick, wiped out by 2019 flood, breaks ground on $2.1M berm

(Radio Iowa) – The northwest Iowa town of Hornick broke ground last (Thursday) night on a long-awaited berm project. It’s hoped the earthen structure will protect the community from future floods, like “Congratulations, we’re starting a berm!” Mitchell shouted.It’s been three years since water from the Little Sioux River overtopped a levee and flooded the town. Since then, Mitchell has worked to make sure such a disaster isn’t repeated. He says it’s a relief to know the town will soon have a new barrier of protection. “When I get a text now from the National Weather Service about the creek going up, I don’t have to worry so much. To me, It’s amazing,” Mitchell says. “It’s kind of a life-changing thing for Hornick because what we happened in ‘19 will not happen again.”
Sioux City woman says ruling on abortion is a step forward

(Radio Iowa) – Pro-life advocates welcomed the Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Kristie McGregor has spent every Wednesday outside the Sioux City Planned Parenthood clinic for the last two years praying. She says since her miscarriage in 2017, she’s devoted herself completely to fighting for a ban on abortion. McGregor says she’s happy with today’s ruling – but she’s not celebrating yet. She says that won’t come until it’s outlawed completely.
