Brodie Croft believes life at Salford can help him become a real All Star

By Gary Carter
The US Sun
 2 days ago
BRODIE Croft believes not having everything laid on for him at Salford can help him do what every proud Australian wants to do - down England.

The Red Devils’ half back has been given the nod to inspire the Combined Nations All Stars to another success over Shaun Wane’s side.

Brodie Croft believes life in Super League is bringing more out of him as a player Credit: SWPIX.COM

Croft has been at Melbourne Storm, who have a swimming pool in their stadium and a multi-million pound training facility.

His other NRL side, Brisbane Broncos, plunged about £15 million into making their off field headquarters the best they could – there is none of that at Salford.

But the 24-year-old believes making the most of what they have is getting more out of him, saying: “Bigger clubs have so much at their disposal, whereas Salford – who are up and coming – don’t but it’s the people who make the club.

“It’s a good group of guys I’m really enjoying playing alongside, that’s helping me on the field. When everything is set off the field, it correlates to how you perform on it.

“Salford has brought more out of me as a player. I’m really enjoying the coaching staff’s approach to the game and they’re squeezing the lemon as hard as they can with the team.

“We’re going in the right direction, we can do something with our season.”

Salford may lie third bottom of Super League but Croft is joined today by clubmate Ken Sio and faces Kallum Watkins.

And he admits taking on the man who has played as back rower on his side of the field is a daunting prospect.

He added: “I’ve been doing my best to play the best I can, but I believe the best is still to come.

“I’m looking forward to the progression I can develop at Salford. Having three players in both squads shows we’re progressing. Salford are growing as a team and it’s great to get that recognition.

“Kallum’s been playing on my side and I’ve enjoyed every minute – he’s a special player.

“He can make me look better than what I am. I’m enjoying playing alongside him, I’m not looking forward to playing against him. I wish he was in our team!”

