Championship leader Max Verstappen quickest in BOTH practices at Canadian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton's struggles continue as he describes his stricken Mercedes as 'UNDRIVEABLE'

 2 days ago

Max Verstappen dominated the opening day of the Canadian Grand Prix as Formula One returned to Montreal for the first time in three years.

The defending world champion is currently top of the standings and was untouchable in both of Friday's practice sessions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Verstappen is the in-form man this year, winning four of the last five races, including around the streets of Baku last weekend.

Max Verstappen dominated the opening day of the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal  
Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead at the top of the championship this weekend

Heading to Montreal, the talk of the paddock has surrounded the FIA's decision to intervene and attempt to find a solution to the bouncing which has affected the new-look cars this season.

Verstappen has had less trouble than others on the grid and his time of one minute 14.127 seconds saw him top the time sheets at the end of second practice.

Lewis Hamilton struggled with a bad back last weekend and said his car was 'undriveable' towards the end of the second hour, which the Mercedes man finished down in 13th.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc, who narrowly avoided a grid penalty after replacing parts of his power unit, and Carlos Sainz were second and third fastest.

Lewis Hamilton struggled with a bad back last weekend and said his car was 'undriveable' 

Former world champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso were next up with Pierre Gasly sixth and Hamilton's team-mate George Russell seventh.

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, followed by Esteban Ocon, rounded out the top 10.

A groundhog survived a risky run across the track towards the end of the first session while a stray can meant a virtual safety car was required in the second hour.

Verstappen had gone quickest in the early running and will take some beating heading into qualifying on Saturday.

Related
SkySports

Canadian GP qualifying: Max Verstappen takes pole after Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashes out in wet Montreal

Max Verstappen took pole for the Canadian GP after his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out of a thrilling wet qualifying session in Montreal. Fernando Alonso produced a stunning performance to snatch second for Alpine, while Carlos Sainz was third, with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc starting the race from the back row of the grid after taking a penalty for a new engine.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 race LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix build-up with Max Verstappen takes pole

Max Verstappen stormed to a scintillating pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix as he dominated in changeable conditions to continue his quest for a second world championship.The Red Bull driver was untouchable in the rain as mistakes and mechanical issues rained on the parade of his closest challengers.With the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit drying out throughout qualifying, Verstappen was the man who mastered the conditions, clocking an impressive time of one minute 21.299 seconds as Formula One delivered on its return to Montreal following a three-year hiatus.Fernando Alonso will start second for Alpine, the experienced campaigner also getting on...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire

After a difficult qualifying session for Sergio Perez after he hit the wall in Q2, the Sunday of the Canada Grand Prix didn’t go to plan either as he was forced to retire after what was thought to be gearbox issues after only 8 laps. Now, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has explained what […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Chief Reveals What Forced Sergio Perez To Retire appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton deliver in Canada rain but Max Verstappen still in a league of his own

MONTREAL -- A heavy downpour and a drying track has been a box office combination at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before and it proved to be so again Saturday. Max Verstappen claimed a dominant pole position, Fernando Alonso made a popular return to the front row of the grid and Lewis Hamilton delivered an impressive result just six days after he was barely able to climb out of the cockpit of his car in Baku.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton on a high with fourth in Canada qualifying

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was ecstatic after fourth place in Canadian Grand Prix qualifying raised the Mercedes driver's hopes of returning to the Formula One podium. The Briton has struggled all year with a bouncing car that he described on Friday as a disaster but, in wet conditions,...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Charles Leclerc 10-Place Grid Penalty Confirmed

It’s been confirmed that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc will suffer from a ten-place grid penalty this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix. After a number of retirements for the driver due to power unit issues, Ferrari will be replacing parts of his engine that has led to the penalty. Chris Medland, F1 journalist and presenter, […] The post F1 News: Charles Leclerc 10-Place Grid Penalty Confirmed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
ESPN

Lewis Hamilton on back foot at Canadian GP after 'disaster' Friday

MONTREAL -- Lewis Hamilton branded an experimental start to Mercedes' Canadian Grand Prix a "disaster". Hamilton's form has been up and down this season and he looked out of sorts on Friday, finishing the second session down in 13th. The first two hours of practice are usually an opportunity to...
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Fernando Alonso: Alpine driver drops two places in Canadian Grand Prix after time penalty

Fernando Alonso was demoted two places following the Canadian Grand Prix after being given a five-second penalty for weaving on track. The incident involving the two-time world champion on the penultimate lap of the 70-lap was noted by the stewards after Alonso was suspected of making more than one directional change in defending his position from Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton slams ‘undriveable’ Mercedes car which is ‘worst’ in his F1 career

Lewis Hamilton has lambasted Mercedes’ 2022 Formula 1 car after once again suffering from intense bouncing and poor performance in practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion experimented with a new floor and different setups on his car in Friday night’s running in Montreal, but only ended up 13th fastest at the end of the second free practice session, telling his team over the radio: “This car is now undriveable.”Mercedes have been struggling after transitioning to F1’s new set of technical regulations, which have undergone their biggest revision in a generation. A return to ground effect aerodynamics for...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

SPORTS AGENDA: Offers pour in for Azeem Rafiq's tell-all book following the Yorkshire racism scandal, while Premier League clubs vote against half-time interviews... for now!

Azeem Rafiq, the whistleblower whose revelations triggered the racism scandal at Yorkshire, could be set to write a book after a number of publishers stepped forward with offers. Should the project get off the ground, journalist George Dobell — who brought Rafiq's claims to light — would be the author,...
UEFA
The Independent

Max Verstappen details key to defending Carlos Sainz to land Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen revealed that finding the perfect racing line at the corner before the DRS zones was decisive in holding off Carlos Sainz to win the Canadian Grand Prix.Verstappen was the dominant force all weekend in Montreal and looked set for a comfortable victory until a safety car after Yuki Tsunoda crashed out tightened up the field in the closing stages.It ensured a 15-lap shootout to decide the race and - despite being on slightly older tyres, as well as his pursuant having the benefit of DRS speed boosts - Verstappen demonstrated his incredible driving skill to keep Sainz at...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Max Verstappen Has Blunt Message For Lewis Hamilton

There's no love lost between Formula One superstars Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. But amid a growing controversy over certain racing conditions, Verstappen is not pleased with some recent comments from Hamilton. "Porpoising" - an aerodynamics issue causing the racecar to rock the driver back and forth, often to the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Peerless Max Verstappen could race away with 2022 F1 title after superb Canada victory

Once a late safety car had drawn them close together around the parkland streets of Montreal, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were threatening to produce a thoroughey thrilling end to Sunday’s Formula One Canadian Grand Prix, as two men driving the fastest cars in the field set off on a 15-lap shootout for victory.Sainz, the Ferrari driver who through a combination of poor fortune and fundamental errors has fallen by the wayside in this season’s title fight already, was clambering all over Verstappen’s gearbox in the final portion of the race as he hunted his first victory in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Ian Botham had a modest football career but Rebecca Romero took cycling gold and Ash Barty hit the Big Bash - as England captain Harry Kane admits he could become a golfer after retiring, what other stars have turned to a different sport?

Harry Kane raised eyebrows when he admitted becoming a professional golfer was not out of the question after he retires from football. The England captain could be on to break goals records both for his country and in the Premier League in a stellar, if trophyless, career so far. But...
SPORTS
theScore

Verstappen wins Canadian GP for 6th victory of season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat out Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve track in Montreal on Sunday. Verstappen extended his lead in the standings with his sixth victory in nine races during the 2022 season. The 24-year-old Dutchman also recorded his first Formula 1 win in Canada.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

England U19 2-0 Austria U19: Alfie Devine and Carney Chukwuemeka strike to seal all three points for Ian Foster's young Three Lions in their U19 Euros opener

Premier League youngsters stole the show as England U19s cruised to a 2-0 victory over Austria U19s on Sunday night. Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka opened the scoring with a well-taken finish in the first-half, before Tottenham's Alfie Devine wrapped up the win with a scintillating strike into the top corner.
PREMIER LEAGUE
