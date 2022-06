It has been nearly two months since 12-year-old Aliza Spencer was shot dead while walking with her family. With still no suspect found, hundreds of local residents took to the streets on Saturday to call for justice, and to remember the slain middle schooler. Spencer had been killed on the corner of Bigelow and Chamberlain Street on April 21, with officers unable to determine a perpetrator or motive.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO