Hooper has served in the Senate since 2018. Sen. Ed Hooper is endorsing Nick DiCeglie as he runs for Florida Senate District 18. Hooper, who himself is running for re-election, was first elected to the Senate to represent the Clearwater district after a narrow victory against Democrat Amanda Murphy in 2018, which helped the GOP maintain its Senate stronghold. He previously served four terms in the House before exiting in 2014 because of term limits.

