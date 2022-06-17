ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Officials responding to gas leak reported in El Cajon

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

EL CAJON – Crews are responding to reports of a gas leak in El Cajon, authorities said Friday afternoon.

According to Heartland Fire officials, crews are currently in the 300 block of Fordyce Street in El Cajon.

Officials urge drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area for the next two hours.

It is unclear what caused the gas leak at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

