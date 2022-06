The Los Angeles Lakers have put together some of the best teams in NBA history, one of which won a three-peat two decades ago. Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant led the Lakers to three consecutive championships between 2000-2002, recording the franchise’s first three-peat of the Los Angeles era. Although the two superstars had loud feuds during their time as teammates, O’Neal has long been emphasizing the greatness of his partnership with Bryant — and the early 2000s Purple and Gold teams in general.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO