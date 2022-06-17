ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

More Than $99 Million of Cocaine Seized in Caribbean Sea: US Coast Guard

NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Coast Guard on Friday offloaded more than $99 million worth of illegal narcotics at the base on Miami Beach. Coast Guard and partner agency crews from the Netherlands seized approximately...

www.nbcmiami.com

