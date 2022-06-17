ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, PA

Police: Former felon seen with firearms on social media charged

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A former felon in Luzerne County was charged with multiple firearms-related felony charges on Thursday.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce announced Ibn-Naim Archer was arrested in Plymouth for possessing multiple illegally obtained firearms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbXok_0gEMuANv00
Luzerne County District Attorney Offices

Investigators said they found that Archer made false statements on federal and state forms when attempting to purchase firearms at a Luzerne County gun shop.

Police also said Archer had been involved with another person in the straw purchases of firearms and Archer filmed himself with the firearms on social media.

Convicted felon charged with possessing firearm in Northumberland County

Officials stated they seized two firearms from Archer during their investigation, a 9mm handgun loaded with a high capacity drum round (50 rounds) in Archer’s car and an AK-47 assault pistol loaded with a high capacity 30 round magazine in his house.

Archer is being held in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility with a $200,000 cash bail while waits for his preliminary hearing on June 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 12

Related
skooknews.com

Suspicious Bag Draws Response from Law Enforcement in McAdoo

A suspicious item in McAdoo drew a response from law enforcement early Sunday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, around 1:00am, on Sunday, June 19th, 2022, a suspicious brown travel suitcase was found in the front lawn of a home on East Blaine Street. It was not known...
MCADOO, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy inmate accused of spitting on two corrections officers

Muncy, Pa. — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was charged for allegedly spitting on two corrections officers. State police at Montoursville say on May 29, Kimberly L. Felty, 33, was in the infirmary at the time and threw a television in her room. The officers decided to restrain Felty for her own safety. As corrections officers entered the room, Felty spit on a corrections officer in the face, according to the arrest affidavit. Felty then spit on the uniform of a second officer. Trooper Josiah Reiner filed two felony charges of aggravated assault by a prisoner. Felty awaits a preliminary hearing at the Muncy magisterial office. Docket Sheet
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of felony arson in custody

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The City of Scranton Fire Investigation Bureau and Police Department have announced the detention of James Lattimore.  Lattimore was wanted by police on multiple felony arson charges after an investigation at 825 West Elm Street determined he had set the structure on fire before fleeing the scene.   Lattimore later turned […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, PA
Plymouth, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Theft ring broken up after discovery of two firearms

Sunbury, Pa. — Two stolen firearms were recovered by Sunbury Police during an investigation into thefts from multiple vehicles over the course of two days at the end of May. Larique Delano Curti White, 18, and three juveniles were linked to thefts that spanned an area from Fifth Street to N. Second and Race streets, police said. Two thefts allegedly involved firearms being taken from vehicles. Police identified the weapons...
SUNBURY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg man pleads guilty to fatal drug delivery in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG — Renee Kerr wept in Snyder County Court on Friday as a man pleaded guilty to providing drugs that caused her son’s overdose-related death last July. “It’s been hell,” said Kerr, of Lewisburg, flanked by her daughter, Rachel Reinhart, and Tessa Iski, the girlfriend of her late son, Benjamin Zimmerman. “Ben had his problems, but I believed he was in recovery.”
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man faces arson charges after Scranton fire

Police say a man is in custody for allegedly causing a fire in Scranton on Friday night. Police arrested James Lattimore on multiple felony arson charges. Lattimore allegedly set a home along West Elm Street on fire and left the scene. Eight people were displaced after that fire in Lackawanna...
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Plymouth man faces firearms charges

WILKES-BARRE — District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce’s office has announced the results of a joint investigation across multiple departments and agencies, which yielded the arrest of a Plymouth man on multiple felony firearms charges. Ibn-Naim Archer, 26, was taken into custody after it was determined that Archer, who is...
PLYMOUTH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Police#Convicted Felon#Cash Bail#Wyou#Nexstar Media Inc
MyChesCo

Four Men Indicted For Trafficking Methamphetamine

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Noel Rivera-Lezama, age 35, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, Ismael Rivera-Lezama, age 34, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Devon Fleming, age 28, of Shamokin, Pennsylvania, and Ramsee Anthony Munoz, age 32, of Reading, Pennsylvania, were indicted on Friday by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking charges.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

4-year-old hurt in DUI crash in Lehigh County, cops say

A 4-year-old boy was hurt in a drunken driving crash last month along Scheirers Road in Lowhill Township, state police said. The single-vehicle accident happened on May 23 at 10:48 a.m. The driver, Kellsie Demkovitz, 25 of Alburtis, whom Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville identified as the child’s mother, was operating a 2009 Honda at the time of the crash.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WKTV

Pennsylvania woman charged after stabbing man

ROME, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff's were called to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road in the City of Rome for reports of an assault around 12:50 Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police say they found a man who suffered a stab wound to his left arm. The man was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital.
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
skooknews.com

Cass Township Woman Faces Charges for Hindering Arrest of Wanted Man

A Cass Township woman is facing charges after she tried to hide a wanted man from police last month. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on Saturday, May 28th, 2022, Troopers arrived at a home on Sunbury Road in Cass Township to serve a warrant on a man wanted for a domestic violence incident.
FRACKVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

9 people, including active Hanover Twp. officer, arrested as part of drug trafficking investigation in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties

SCRANTON, Pa. - Attorney General Josh Shapiro says nine people were arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties, including an active police officer for Hanover Township, Luzerne County. The announcement of the arrests was made Friday. A report The Office of Attorney General Shapiro...
LUZERNE, PA
WBRE

State Police investigate homicide-suicide in Benton twp

BENTON TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- According to the Columbia County Coroner, Pennsylvania State Police requested the coroner’s office to respond to the scene of a shooting in a home in Columbia County Friday evening.   Upon arrival, Coroner Jeremy Resse and Deputy Coroner Dallas Riley discovered two individuals dead inside the home.   The victim […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with selling narcotics out of his Easton home

EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney is announcing charges against a man accused of selling narcotics in Easton. Kareem Maleek Williams, 43, is accused of selling the drugs from his home in the 300 block of High Street in Easton where a search warrant was served Friday. Police...
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Woman falls victim to $900 Facebook puppy scam

CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a Monroe County woman fell victim to a dachshund puppy scam on June 5. Officials said the woman, age 62, attempted to purchase a puppy for $900 from a seller on Facebook. Investigators said the victim sent three payments via Zelle and the seller cut […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy