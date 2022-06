A New York snowbird has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge following a crash year earlier this in The Villages. Janice Flynn, 56, of Wading River, N.Y. pleaded no contest last week to a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court. She will lose her driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for 12 months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO