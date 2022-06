More often than not, a team like the Buccaneers wants to trade for as many quality players as possible. They don’t need to do this at running back right now. After having a few days to sit on the thought of the Buccaneers going after Saquon Barkley to bolster their running back room in a proposal from Kristopher Knox, it is fair to say that this is not a move that the Bucs will end up making, and probably for the best.

TAMPA, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO