A Jamestown man has been charged after an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office into stolen property taken from a garage in the town of Harmony in May. 37-year-old Kirby Driggers of Jamestown was found to be in possession of the stolen property from that incident. On Friday, Driggers was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree and arraigned at Chautauqua County CAP Court. Driggers will answer the charge in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO