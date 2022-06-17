More Illinois counties, now including Woodford, at “high” COVID-19 spread levels

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.

