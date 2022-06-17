ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodford County, IL

More Illinois counties, now including Woodford, at “high” COVID-19 spread levels

By Will Stevenson
1470 WMBD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Not necessarily the news you want to hear going into Fathers Day and Juneteenth this weekend, but not as bad as it could be. The Illinois...

www.1470wmbd.com

Comments / 2

Related
KWQC

64 Illinois counties on watch for high or medium level COVID-19 spread

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now labeled 25 counties for high-level community spread, and 39 counties are rated at medium level. The latest update is an improvement compared to last week when Illinois had 32 counties at high risk for COVID-19. Still, the Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people to be cautious going into the holiday weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Several central Illinois counties remain at High Community Level for COVID-19

The latest numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows some northern Illinois counties being downgraded from the High Level designation. But that’s not the case in the central part of the state. Brown, Cass, Christian, Fulton, Logan, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Morgan, Peoria, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Tazewell and...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Woodford County, IL
City
Peoria, IL
Woodford County, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
State
Illinois State
Woodford County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Woodford County, IL
Health
fox32chicago.com

Illinois reports 27,112 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths since last Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 27,112 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 68 deaths, since last Friday. The CDC says 25 Illinois counties are rated at "high community level" for COVID-19. Thirty-nine counties are now rated at "medium community level."
globalcirculate.com

Covid outbreak in Illinois veterans home sparks concern

A COVID-19 outbreak at a state-run veterans home in northeastern Illinois has spread to 22 residents and staff members, a state agency said. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs said Wednesday that 16 residents and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) south of Chicago, and the majority of the residents have shown no symptoms.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 27,112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 68 deaths since the Friday before, June 10th, 2022. According to the CDC, 25 Illinois counties are rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19, down from last week’s 32. There are an additional 39 counties in the Medium Community Level, which is even with last week’s number. Following a ten percent uptick in cases after the Memorial Day Weekend, folks are encouraged to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings this weekend for Father’s Day and the Juneteenth celebrations. For more, logon at dph.illinois.gov or at cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Memorial Day Weekend#Fathers Day#Tazewell Counties#Intensive Care Units
wmay.com

Study: Illinois Has One Of Lowest Marriage Rates In Nation

Marriage rates are declining around the country… but especially in Illinois, which has one of the lowest rates of marriage in the nation. In 2020, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were only 3.9 weddings out of every 1,000 people in the state, the fourth lowest rate in the nation, and less than half of what it was 30 years earlier.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
1470 WMBD

State: Those pesky ticks are back

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – You may not want to be outside for very long with all the heat we’ve been having recently, but if you do go out, state officials warn to be on the lookout for ticks. Samantha Kerr with the Illinois Department of Public Health says avoid...
ILLINOIS STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois HFS Urges Medicaid Customers to Update Their Addresses

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is urging people who use Medicaid to update their addresses to avoid losing their health insurance at the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. The PHE is currently set to expire in October. At that time, Medicaid customers will have...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Make Critical Investments in Nation’s Water Infrastructure

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, legislation that will authorize crucial investments in America’s ports, inland waterways, flood management systems, ecosystems and other water resources infrastructure. “Inland waterways like the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers are critical to delivering tons of goods to...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Woman in fatal Effingham crash identified

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Champaign County Coroner identified a woman who died in a car crash as Rachel M. Pace. The 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at 1:27 p.m. on Friday at a hospital in Urbana. According to police, at around 9:00 a.m. Pace was driving southbound on...
EFFINGHAM, IL
hoiabc.com

Early voting numbers strong ahead of Trump, Pence visits to Central Illinois

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Less than two weeks before the Illinois primary elections, early voting numbers in Peoria County are strong. Thousands have already voted early and by mail in Peoria County alone. The hot ticket race on the ballot is the Republican Gubernatorial Primary. But there’s more down ballot races following the redrawing of Illinois’ congressional districts.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy