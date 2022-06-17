ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates place OF Canaan Smith-Njigba on 60-day IL, call up LHP Cam Vieaux

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tI4Td_0gEMtUpQ00
Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba dives but misses a hit by Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson in the second inning of a spring baseball game, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Lakeland, Fla.

Only three games into his major-league career, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba is headed for the 60-day injured list with a nondisplaced fracture of the schaphoid bone in his right wrist.

The Pirates selected the contract of 28-year-old lefty reliever Cam Vieaux from Triple-A Indianapolis, where he was 3-0 with a 2.28 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings in 18 appearances.

Smith-Njigba, 23, made his major-league debut Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, doubling in his first at-bat to become the first Pirates player to record an extra-base hit in his first MLB plate appearance since Tony Sanchez doubled in his debut June 23, 2013.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Smith-Njigba was injured after a collision with center fielder Bryan Reynolds on Wednesday night in St. Louis. Smith-Njigba flew out to left, then grounded into a double play. He was replaced by Jack Suwinski in left field.

“If you watch the play, he kind of fell and braced himself on his right hand,” Shelton said. “I give him a ton of credit because he took two more at-bats and kept pushing off but just got to the point where it was bothering him.

“When I talked to him, I just told him how much I appreciated that he grinded through two at-bats. This is a kid that’s played three games in the big leagues. It’s an unfortunate thing. He’s worked really hard to get here, so we talked about working to get back and what he needed to do. He got his first big-league hit. Let’s highlight the positive things. I don’t think there’s any doubt he’s going to work hard to get back to where he needs to be.”

Vieaux, a sixth-round pick in 2016 out of Michigan State, was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 2017 with Single-A West Virginia and was named Double-A Altoona’s Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after he tied for the lead among Pirates farmhands in wins (13), ranked third in strikeouts (124), fifth in innings pitched (144 1/3) and eighth in ERA (3.68).

Shelton said he has heard “a lot of positive things” about the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Vieaux, who had a 1.64 ERA in 22 innings over his last 15 appearances with Indianapolis, holding opponents to a .123 batting average since April 26.

“Anytime we add anybody that’s not on the roster, you really have to be doing something that really stands out,” Shelton said. “He’s throwing the ball really well. He has the ability to throw multi innings, has the ability to get left-handers out. Everybody that’s run through there and I have had conversations with in the last month, his name is one of the first ones that comes up.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack

There was a time when David Johnson was one of the most terrifying — if not the most — running backs in the NFL. Those days are gone now, and Johnson is still on the hunt for a new team where he could use whatever juice is left in his legs. Johnson recently revealed via […] The post Former All Pro RB drops big hint on potentially joining Najee Harris-led Steelers ground attack appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Pirates call up top prospect who sizes up with Aaron Judge

The Pittsburgh Pirates will have a new face on the roster on Monday, and it’ll be impossible not to take notice of him. The Pirates made a massive move on Sunday, announcing the decision to promote top prospect Oneil Cruz to the MLB roster ahead of their four-game series against the Chicago Cubs. We say massive in the literal sense, as Cruz stands in at a staggering 6-foot-7, putting him at even height with Yankees mammoth slugger Aaron Judge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates promote IF prospect Liover Peguero

The Pirates have called up infielder Liover Peguero up from Double-A to the active roster, per a team announcement. Tucupita Marcano was placed on the COVID-related injured list, in the corresponding move. The somewhat unexpected promotion may be simply a late reaction to Marcano’s absence, as noted by Kevin Gorman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Steelers star still salty about infamous old play from Super Bowl

One former NFL player is getting worked up again over something that happened back when Peyton Manning was still in Indianapolis. Retired ex-Pittsburgh Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall tweeted on Sunday about his notorious game-changing fumble against the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV. “I never fumbled that ball…...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

James Conner returns to Pittsburgh to present his former nurse with Courage Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former Pitt Panther and Pittsburgh Steeler running back James Conner was back in the Burgh. In 2016, Conner was the recipient of the "Courage Award" from Dr. Stanley Marks after Conner pushed to return to the gridiron after his diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma. On Friday night, Conner came back from Arizona to present the award to this year's recipient. Her story is one that hit close to home for Conner. Friday was the 7th annual Dr. Stanley Marks Blood-Cancer Research Foundation Dinner when people who have gone through the process and beaten cancer and those still battling cancer come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Tucupita Marcano taking seat Friday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Tucupita Marcano is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. The Pirates appear to be giving the lefty-hitting Marcano a breather against a southpaw. Yu Chang is replacing Marcano on second base and batting seventh. Ke'Bryan Hayes is covering the leadoff role and Michael Chavis is batting third.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Canaan Smith
Person
Derek Shelton
Pro Hockey Rumors

Washington Capitals extend Beck Malenstyn

A few minutes after announcing a contract for Brett Leason, the Washington Capitals have wrapped up another negotiation. This time it’s Beck Malenstyn signing a two-year extension. His deal will come in at a slightly lower average annual value of $762.5K, as Malenstyn will receive $750K in 2022-23 and $775K in 2023-24 at the NHL level. The other difference is that the first year of this contract is a two-way deal, which carries an AHL salary of $110K.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lhp Cam Vieaux#The St Louis Cardinals
saturdaytradition.com

Micah Parsons sends message to Penn State linebacker regarding No. 11 jersey

Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons sent fellow Nittany Lion and true freshman linebacker Abdul Carter a message over Twitter Thursday. The message was sent to address Carter’s jersey number. Parsons offered words of encouragement to Carter, who earned high praise from defensive coordinator Manny Diaz this offseason, per an article written by 247 Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
247
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy