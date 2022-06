The Everly Brothers‘ music catalog is being rediscovered with the release of a new compilation album, titled Hey Doll Baby, which features deep cuts and hit songs. Hey Doll Baby was the result of the Everly estates and Adria Petty, daughter of Tom Petty, wanting to shine a light on the musical legacy of Don and Phil Everly. Jason Everly, one of Phil’s sons, was particularly involved in this project alongside Adria. Together, they curated an album that best represents the soul of The Everly Brothers. Their efforts were also supported by Gibson Guitars who created a limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitar. Read more about these recent releases HERE.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO