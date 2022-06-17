ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-18 03:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 14:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Davis; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Davis County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 330 PM MDT * At 251 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Delle, or 24 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and low visibility in blowing dust. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tooele, Grantsville, Stansbury Park, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Delle, Tooele Army Depot, Erda and Lake Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 57 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Eastern Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 12:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-17 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive as high wind will create reduced visibilities from blowing dust and light high profile vehicles could get blown over especially with direct cross winds areas like I-86 and I-84. Boating will be hazardous due to high waves from strong winds. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Eastern Magic Valley; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts over 57 mph. * WHERE...Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River, Lower Snake Plain and the Arco desert, including I-86, I-84, Pocatello, Burley, Blackfoot, Malta, Inkom, Downey, Craters of the Moon, INL, Mudlake, and American Falls. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Expect reduced visibilities for blowing dust as well.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID

