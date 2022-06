ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A broken line of showers and thunderstorms is sweeping southward, through North Georgia, ahead of a weak ‘cold’ front Friday afternoon and evening. The broken line of rain and storms is forecast to continue moving towards metro Atlanta and points southward through the evening commute. Looking at the weather setup today, the main threat with severe storms is damaging straight-line wind gusts to 65 MPH. Hail up to the size of quarters, or so, is also possible. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany even non-severe thunderstorms that develop.

