SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Saint George Police Department responded Thursday to a reported random assault carried out by a suspect in a Dragon Ball Z shirt. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, the assault happened at 368 S Mall Drive. Upon arrival, Officer Casen Loria spoke with the victim who said an unknown man, wearing a Dragon Ball Z shirt, unexpectedly entered his home. He entered without permission and began to speak with the victim. The affidavit describes the suspect as a white male with long hair, and about five feet 10 inches in height.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO