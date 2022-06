CARRBORO, N.C. — Fleet Feet is growing its national footprint, announcing this week it was acquiring a New England-based running retailer. Fleet Feet has a location on Bridge Street in East Syracuse. The company will acquire Marathon Sports and its soundRunner and Runner's Alley brands. It is expected to include Marathon Sports' e-commerce business. That is according to Yahoo Finance. The deal is expected to close next month.

EAST SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO