Maricopa, AZ

Police: Maricopa Man faces drug charges; cavity search at jail reveals more pills

 2 days ago

By Brian Petersheim Jr.

A Maricopa man arrested Saturday night on multiple drug charges faces an additional charge after a body cavity search at the jail, police said.

Kyle J. Tysick, 34, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, false reporting to law enforcement, police said.

Tysick was subsequently charged with promoting prison contraband after correctional officers found more pills hidden in his rectum, police said. He also had an existing warrant (failure to appear) for his arrest, police said.

At 9:52 p.m., officers were summoned to the Homestead community for a report of a man, later identified as Tysick, sitting in a vehicle and smoking a pipe, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party told a dispatcher they believed the man was doing drugs, police said.

Officers contacted Tysick in the passenger seat of the vehicle, who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance as he appeared to be “on the nod,” according to police. “On the nod” is a term used by police to describe individuals about to fall asleep or pass out after using illegal narcotics.

According to police, Tysick initially gave officers a false name. When he was positively identified, officers found there was a felony warrant for his arrest, police said.

Tysick was allegedly in possession of multiple round blue pills marked with an M30 on them, believed to be counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; multiple tooters, devices to smoke narcotics; multiple pieces of foil with burn marks; a digital scale with white residue on it; and a crystal-like substance believed by police to be methamphetamine, the probable cause statement said.

Tysick was booked into Pinal County Jail on the initial charges. Subsequently, jail staff found two small baggies containing 16 round blue M30 pills in Tysick’s rectum, police said.

When asked about the pills, Tysick told officers he was arguing with his girlfriend earlier in the day and thought police were being called, according to the probable cause statement. He allegedly told police that because he thought police were coming, he inserted the baggies in his rectum and forgot about them.

As a result, the charge of promoting prison contraband was added, police said.

This post Police: Man faces drug charges; cavity search at jail reveals more pills appeared first on InMaricopa .

