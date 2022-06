KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Illegal firearms, fights, loud music and intoxicants were just some parts of Saturday evening's X-Train where police arrested two individuals. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety conducted a directed patrol by the request of business owners in an attempt to decrease the large crowds and illegal activities that were occurring during a Mobile Nuisance Party, also known as 'X-Train' parties.

