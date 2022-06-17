Grand Junction Fire Department responds to fire inside apartment building wall

DENVER (CBS4) — A 44-year-old Montrose man, Jared Newman, must repay nearly $880,000 that was fraudulently funneled from the government agency which employed him as a warehouse clerk, a federal judged ordered earlier this month. Newman is responsible for the entire amount received by he, a co-worker and friends and family members who established shell companies and fraudulently invoiced Newman’s employer, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). Newman directly received “kickbacks” totaling $652,292, according to the facts of the plea agreement in the case. The Denver federal judge also sentenced Newman to 55 months in prison. “Newman used most of the funds to support his...

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO