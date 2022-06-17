ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins SS Jorge Polanco placed on 10-day IL with back tightness

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntaIh_0gEMrwQ400
Jorge Polanco hasn't played for the Twins since June 12. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Polanco, 28, is out with back tightness that has plagued him since as far back as last October. He underwent an MRI earlier this week, which showed "no significant differences" from the tests done last year, according to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

The former All-Star shortstop hasn't played for the Twins since June 12.

In 58 games for the Twins this season, Polanco is slashing .245/.340/.389, with seven home runs and 33 RBI. He's first on the Twins in RBI, stolen bases (3) and walks (32).

The Twins recalled Kirilloff from Triple-A affiliate St. Paul to take Polanco's spot on the active roster. The 24-year-old Kirilloff returns to the majors after spending 10 games with the Twins earlier this season. Kirilloff batted .172/.226/.172 with 12 strikeouts in 32 plate appearances.

Kirilloff was crushing the ball during his most recent minor league stretch; in 35 games, he batted .359/.465/.641 with 10 home runs and 32 RBI.

The Twins' former top prospect played 59 big-league games last season, batting .251/.299/.423 with eight home runs and 34 RBI.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees’ best free agent signing is providing insane value

The New York Yankees didn’t make any significant splashes in free agency this past off-season, rather depending on some familiar faces. General manager Brian Cashman has looked to the trade market as a supplement for positions rather than signing big-money players, especially with Aaron Judge’s monster deal waiting in the wings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Maybe the Braves don’t need to trade for a second baseman

When Ozzie Albies immediately went to the ground following an awkward swing a few days ago, it caused a lot of concern in Braves Country. Of course, the big question was Ozzie’s well-being; while his fractured foot is most likely not season-ending, it’s still not a quick recovery. So another obvious question emerged: since Ozzie will be sidelined for anywhere between eight weeks and a few months, who’s going to replace him? While this hasn’t been Albies’ greatest season at the plate, his quickness and sure-handed fielding make him one of the best defensive infielders in the game. Filling his (literally tiny but metaphorically gigantic) shoes is no easy task.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves top prospect mashes back-to-back grand slams

Some baseball players go their entire career without hitting a grand slam. It’s one of the greatest feelings of a player’s life. Well, what about two in one game!?. Vaughn Grissom, the Braves sixth-ranked prospect, mashed a pair of grand slams in back-to-back innings while adding a double and a single, scoring five times in High-A Rome’s 22-1 throttling of Asheville.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links

The Arizona Diamondbacks are having a rollercoaster start to the 2022 season, and they could end up emerging as sellers at the MLB trade deadline later in the year. As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Diamondbacks “would entertain” offers for multiple players in the coming months, including Madison Bumgarner. However, Heyman […] The post Rumor: Madison Bumgarner’s future with Diamondbacks gets a pivotal update amid Cardinals links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade can't be undone

Before it was learned earlier on Thursday that "the NFL Players Association is bracing for a recommendation by the league of 'unprecedented' punishment" of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson, it was reported last week the Browns were "still all-in" on Watson and had no plans to void the fully guaranteed five-year, $230M contract they awarded him after they traded with the Houston Texans for his services in March.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher shares which NFL QB was the toughest to face

Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher faced a lot of tough opponents during his storied 13-year career, but one stood out above the rest. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Urlacher was asked about the quarterbacks he’s played and which presented the toughest challenge. Without hesitation, he named Chicago’s primary rival: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Yardbarker

Andrew McCutchen reveals why he chose to play for Brewers

Andrew McCutchen chose to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers prior to the start of the 2022 season. The former National League MVP joined the club for a modest one-year, $8.5 million contract. Earlier Friday on the Flippin’ Bats Podcast with Ben Verlander, McCutchen revealed why he chose the Milwaukee Brewers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Twins recall Alex Kirilloff, place Jorge Polanco on IL

Kirilloff got off to a slow start, hitting 5-for-29 (.172) in 10 games with the Twins this season but has been tearing the cover off the ball since being demoted on May 15. In 35 games with the Saints, Kirilloff is hitting .359/.465/.641 with 10 homers and 32 RBI. He has reached another level in the past two weeks, hitting .412/.508/.980 with eight homers and 20 RBI over his past 13 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Rbi
Yardbarker

Did Draymond Green take swipe at Kevin Durant after title win?

It seemed like an obvious dig at ex-teammate Kevin Durant. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which the Celtics won, Durant had written a very similar tweet. Durant tweeted, “High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen” in the middle of Boston storming back in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit Warriors lead.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected after awful obstruction call

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader after arguing a bad call. The Phillies were batting with the game tied 6-6 in the top of the 10th. They had runners on second and third with one out. J.T. Realmuto hit a soft liner up the middle. Nats shortstop Luis Garcia was going after the ball but made contact with baserunner Rhys Hoskins and fell down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Lions Fans Have A Right To Be Upset About Matthew Stafford Trade

Last season saw the Detroit Lions start off the season by trading their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, to the Rams. In making that trade, the Lions got plenty of draft picks for their franchise quarterback. However, the team who saw an instant benefit in the deal were the Rams, as...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski sitting Saturday for Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Yastrzemski is being replaced in center field by Austin Slater versus Pirates starter Jose Quintana. In 214 plate appearances this season, Yastrzemski has a .270 batting average with an .834...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy