Bam Margera found safe in Florida: reports
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Pro skateboarder and reality star Bam Margera was found safe in Florida after he drove away from a rehab center in the state earlier this week, according to several reports.
According to WPTV , Margera was found safe in Delray Beach. A police spokesman did not say exactly when or where he was found, according to the report.
TMZ reported that Margera was found at a hotel nearby on Wednesday. That report said he was taken back to the rehab facility by police voluntarily.
The 42-year-old “Jackass” star went missing on Monday after leaving a drug rehabilitation facility in Delray Beach, according to a police report obtained by WFLA.com. The report said he told staff members that he wasn’t satisfied with the service and was going to check himself into a different rehab.
Staff members said he was at the facility under the court-ordered Marchman Act.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
