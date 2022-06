POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University announced the new Bengal Pharmacy Manager is Rikki Trussel, a 2012 ISU alumnus from the Pharmacy program. “I just think there are so many opportunities with Bengal Pharmacy,” Trussel said. “I worked at the pharmacy when I was an intern, but the telepharmacy part wasn’t around when I was here. That’s been exciting to do.”

