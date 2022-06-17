ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Peters, MO

Your Cult Needs This Time Capsule Round House for Its Headquarters [PHOTOS]

By Jaime Lees
RFT (Riverfront Times)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis house in St. Peters, Missouri will have you drinking the Kool-Aid or thinking about starting a new religion. Built in 1984, the the six bedroom, three and a half...

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX2now.com

First electric bike store in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – As the region’s most prominent electric bike experts, Pedego Bikes puts their hearts into helping find the perfect electric bike and get the most out of it for many years to come. They say the best electric bike is the one that fits the rider...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Channelocity

Most expensive St. Louis neighborhoods--would you buy a home here?

(Kovcs/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of St. Louis in 2022 is 2,221,000, a 0.23% increase from 2021. We bet you didn't know that this city is named for King Louis IX. The city was founded in 1764 as a French fur-trading village by Pierre Laclede who honored the patron saint of then-French king Louis XV by naming this Missouri city after him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be back in St. Louis this week. The hot dog-shaped vehicle will be parked outside the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood on Wednesday. Anyone can stop by take photos with the iconic vehicle from 9 am - 1 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In St. Louis, Missouri list should serve as a helpful guide in finding the most delicious steaks that the legendary city of St Louis, Missouri has to offer. St. Louis, Missouri is known for their magnificent breathtaking arch and its iconic baseball team the St. Louis Cardinals. Nestled along the Mississippi and the Missouri Rivers, St Louis stands as the second-largest city in the State of Missouri. In a city filled with people, there stands many choices for great steakhouses. Here are 10 of our favorites.
KSDK

Sit Means Sit St. Louis now under new ownership

Chase McDowell has brought the Sit Means Sit Franchise to St. Louis. Sit Means Sit is the largest U.S. based dog training company and has over 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. They are attention based, balanced trainers that work with any age, any breed and any problem dog.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Size inclusive boutique opening in Godfrey

GODFREY — Liz Campbell and Jessica Grace of BRUSH Hair + Makeup plan to open the area’s first size-inclusive clothing boutique Wednesday, June 29. Housed at the salon at 5302 Godfrey Road, BRUSH Boutique will offer hand-curated styles in sizes small through 3XL. BRUSH Boutique co-owners said they aim to fill a need in the area for trendy clothing options for all women, regardless of size.
GODFREY, IL
saucemagazine.com

The queens of St. Louis soul food

Tour St. Louis’ soul food scene with these Readers’ Choice Favorite Soul Food winners. Just a few hundred yards from Grand Center Arts District, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust earned a national audience via a reality TV show following the fortunes of the Montgomery family and its matriarch, singer-turned-restaurateur Miss Robbie. The restaurant has become a local soul food institution, with frequently long lines attesting to its popularity. Order meat or fish and two or three sides from a menu of rotating daily specials – barbecue ribs and rib tips on Saturday, roast beef and huge turkey legs on Sunday – alongside staples like baked chicken and smothered pork steaks. No matter what day of the week you go, you’ll be eating hearty fare grounded squarely in the soul food canon like black eyed peas, mac ‘n’ cheese and okra. Don’t forget to order a slice of the peach or pear cobbler.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Buyers sought for Lost Creek Vineyards

Brothers Tom and Steve Frichtel have listed 207 acres of farmland, wood and prime Missouri vineyards for sale in rural Warren County, across the Missouri River from Berger. The property includes 12 acres of vineyard, producing 30 tons or more of Chardonel, Vignoles, and Noiret grapes annually. The property also contains about 26 acres of row crop land, two creeks, and abuts the Missouri River. The Katy Trail runs through the property.
WARREN COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Sugarfire Smokehouse to open new location in Jefferson County

ARNOLD, Mo. — Sugarfire Smokehouse will open a new location this fall, in Arnold. The new location is the 16th addition to the barbecue restaurant chain across the country. It's the second location for existing Sugarfire franchisees Gregg Medeiros, Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, who opened a Sugarfire in O'Fallon, Illinois, in 2017. It will be the eighth location in Missouri, where Sugarfire Smokehouse was founded, according to a statement from Sugarfire.
ARNOLD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Extremely Rare Native Bee Discovered In Webster Groves

Webster Groves is now home to a rare bee discovered by a Saint Louis University student and a Webster Groves resident. Nina Fogel, a doctoral candidate in the Camilo Lab at Saint Louis University, caught the rare bee in June 2020 and it was identified by Webster Groves resident Mike Arduser, who is an expert on identifying native bees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
timesnewspapers.com

2022 Summer Concert Series In Kirkwood

Sit back, relax and enjoy the annual Making Music Concert Series in Kirkwood Park. These free concerts are held on Saturdays at the Lions’ Amphitheatre in Kirkwood Park from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. • June 18 — Joanna Serenko. • June 25 — St. Louis Wind Symphony.
KIRKWOOD, MO
The Telegraph

Rehberger has plans for Highland, Edwardsville

Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works. Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.

