POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After more than three decades on the Idaho State University campus, a fixture in the Mathematics and Statistics Department is calling it a career. At the end of June, Professor and College of Science and Engineering Associate Dean Robert Fisher will hang it up after 33 years as a Bengal and 47 years of teaching students. Fisher started his teaching career in 1975 while earning his Ph.D. in Mathematics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO