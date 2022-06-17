ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, SC

Titan Farms in Trenton provides peaches to much of the southeast

By Brandon Dawson
 2 days ago

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) – You can’t talk about the Ridge Peach Festival without talking about peaches, and you can’t talk about peaches without talking about Titan Farms.

“Titan Farms is the premier grower, packer, shipper and processer of peaches in the southeast,” said Co-Owner, Lori Anne Carr.

They’re in their 23rd season and you can find there peaches just about anywhere you look.

“We are up and down the eastern seaboard, all your major retailers, Publix, Harris Teeter, Lowes,” said Carr.

About how many peaches do in a year?

“Last year we were just over 1.8 million pounds,” said Carr.

Titan Farms is a big part of the community. It’s one of the largest employers in the county.

For years, people from all over have shown their appreciation to Titan Farms.

“The response, especially for our roadside stand has really grown. We have one in Trenton and in Aiken. We sell locally grown, as much as we can fruits and vegetables, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes, peaches of course. Then we also have a lot of jams and jellies and cookbooks and peach fritters and home made peach and strawberry ice cream,” said Carr.

The folks at Titan Farms say they want everyone to come and have a good time at the Ridge Peach Festival.

“Everyone come out and enjoy some good, fresh, Titan Farms peaches. Purchased at Sara’s Roadside stand or over at the farm.

