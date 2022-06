WORCESTER -- The 2022 season has been a tale of two halves for WooSox catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. To say the 24-year-old had a rough start to the year at the plate would be an understatement. Through his first 22 games (87 plate appearances), Hernandez hit .119 with a .140 OBP and .202 slugging percentage. His turnaround can almost be pinpointed to a certain date, or at least a week in mid-May. Coming into Friday night, Hernandez’s line over his last 19 games is eye-popping: .392/.420/.689 with seven doubles and five home runs in 82 plate appearances.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO