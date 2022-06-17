Bidens spending weekend at home near Rehoboth

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Three juveniles were injured in a boating accident on a Delaware river, officials said. Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control spokesman Michael Globetti said the accident happened on the Indian River in Millsboro on Thursday evening, The News Journal reported. A boat with a...
What do the Mispillion, Broadkill and Nanticoke rivers and Broad Creek have in common, except being waterways in Sussex County?. They were all sites of shipbuilding enterprises in the 19th century and early 20th century. Shipyards in Milton, Milford, Seaford, Laurel and Bethel were mainstays of the small towns’ economies,...
The Independence Day Lewes Boat Parade lineup will start at 1 p.m., Monday, July 4. Decorated boats will wind their way down the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal from the Roosevelt Inlet to Fisherman's Wharf. Parade entrants will leave at 1:30 p.m. from Roosevelt Inlet across from the Coast Guard Station and at...
There's a new Wawa store coming to South Jersey. Thursday, June 23 marks the grand opening of the store at 1935 W. Landis Ave. in Vineland. As part of the celebration, there is an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony planned at 9 a.m. It will feature community organizations and local heroes. There...
SALISBURY, Md.- “It kind of shows you what the community can do when we put or minds to it,” Eastern Shore Juneteenth’s James Yamakawa said. Downtown Salisbury got a splash of red, black, and green Saturday afternoon as the 5th annual Eastern Shore Juneteenth Festival made its return. “Considering the history of the downtown area, something this joyful happening here is a way of turning it on its head. We’re claiming it for joy and celebration,” Yamakawa said.
After a two-year hiatus, members of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and Ladies Auxiliary are returning to Ocean City in person for their annual convention. Set next week from June 18-22, the conference will feature all of the seminars, meetings, services, contests and other activities that were forced to a virtual platform — and in some cases canceled altogether — in 2020 and 2021.
MARGATE – Among the women vying to win the crown of Miss New Jersey 2022 is Margate’s own Brooke Erin Feldman, a product of the Margate City schools and Atlantic City High School. Feldman, who is a talented singer and advocate for the elderly, is among the 28 contestants who will be competing this week for the right to represent their state in the Miss America competition later this year.
The First Tee of Delaware held its annual Delmarva Scramble tournament June 6 at Rehoboth Beach Country Club, after bad weather forced a postponement from the original May 5 date. The delay may have helped. PGA professional Scott Green, the senior southern Delaware coordinator for First Tee of Delaware, said...
The Surfrider Foundation Delaware Chapter and Plastic Free Delaware are combining efforts this summer to raise public awareness about the environmental hazards of cigarette butts and to mitigate cigarette litter in the Delaware Department of National Resources and Environmental Control’s Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks.
Three new members were recently inducted into the Lewes-Rehoboth Beach Rotary Club. Rotarians shown are (l-r) Membership Chair Jim Hellier; Will Makowski, Realtor, Lee Ann Wilkinson Group; Meredith Rothstein, survivor specialist and breast cancer patient advocate with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition; Katie Millard, director of development and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity; and Hugh Dawkins, Rotary district governor.
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 17, 2022, in the Milford area as Latre Bonville, 28, of Magnolia. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Milford area on...
DOVER – Father and son, father and daughters. Millsboro’s Jeremy Hall took his four kids to Saturday’s Dover Comic Con 2022 and was enjoying life over Father’s Day weekend. “I love my kids and it’s for them, but it’s also for me because it’s the time...
BETHANY BEACH, Del. — The twinkles of light that meander about on locations like Bethany Beach could be snuffed out permanently, state and federal researchers warn, if the rare firefly is not further protected. The diminutive but bright Bethany Beach Firefly measures only 9.0 to 10.75 millimeters long and...
Any posted political signs on area roadways are illegal, according to Charles “C.R.” McLeod, Delaware Department of Transportation’s director of community relations. Signs placed on private property with the owner’s permission are allowed. Political signs can be placed 30 days prior to an election and must...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Eight People were injured in a car accident late Friday night in Rehoboth Beach. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the two car accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. at Rt. 24 and Warrington Rd. When crews arrived, they found four people in each car. The cars were heavily damaged. The Jaws of Life had to be used to get two people out of the car.
With November midterms just months away, the Delaware Republican Party electrified the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center where they convened June 4, endorsed four candidates for statewide office and introduced a Rescue Delaware Plan. The energy in the air during the weekend event was palpable, as the party sensed a once-in-a-lifetime...
