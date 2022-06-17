ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children under 5 may soon be eligible for covid vaccine

By Amal Tlaige
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — With two and half years of the pandemic underway, this week, federal health officials voted in favor of covid vaccinations for children six months to five years old. Experts on the panel approve vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.

They will come in child sized doses. For Moderna, two vaccinations will be needed to be fully vaccinated, and for Pizer, three.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Crossgates closing

While these vaccines have been approved by the FDA, they are still waiting on the green light from the CDC. Dr. James Saperstone is a Community Care Pediatrician. He says more often than not, parents have inquired about vaccinations for their young ones, and he’s expecting to see an influx in patients.

“Don’t forget that when Omicron came there were a lot of hospitalized kids, certainly not as much as adults, and I realize that. The studies from the two or three vaccines that are approved are very positive, with very few side effects. In fact, for the Moderna vaccine, what I’ve read is, there is even less arm pain and achiness,” he said.

Albany County’s COVID Response update

Doctor Saperstone says even though pharmacies will be able to administer the vaccines, parents are more likely to go to a pediatrician’s offices, “I think at least for this round and demographic of vaccines it’s gonna be in the hands of the pediatricians to give it because they’re really younger kids and we’re glad to do it.”

Saperstone says his office is currently pre-ordering.

Moderna: Updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection

In a statement Governor Hochul says: Once the vaccine is recommended by the CDC Director, the New York State Department of Health will draft and issue guidance to providers. New York State is already making preparations to boost vaccination rates among children under the age of five. Vaccine providers across the state have already placed preliminary orders for 39,000 dosages.”

#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Crossgates#Omicron
WETM 18 News

12-year-old in critical condition after drowning in NY park pool

UNION, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after drowning in a pool located in the town of Union. According to New York State Police, Troopers from SP Endwell were dispatched to a report of a drowning at Highland Park in the town of Union around 12:05 p.m. on June 17. […]
WETM 18 News

Is it time to arm teachers in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The latest gun violence in schools has prompted reviews around the country demanding gun law reform. Some states, like Ohio, are giving school employees easier access to carry guns in schools, which supporters say can be a line of legitimate defense in a live shooter scenario. Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano also has introduced […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New York low-income households to receive utility bill credit

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new program will help low-income customers pay off-past utility bills. According to Governor Kathy Hochul, $567 million has been made available to help pay electric and gas utility bills across New York. Through this bill credit program, the State’s Public Service Commission is using the $250 million from the fiscal […]
ECONOMY
WETM 18 News

Empire State Weekly: Statewide primaries arrive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly we’re discussing the latest polls on New York’s statewide primary races now that early voting has started. The early voting window for state and local races is open from June 18 to June 26. The actual date of the statewide primaries is June 28. In […]
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Five power companies to return over $64M to PA residents

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved plans for five power companies to return more than $64 million in tax savings to consumers. Five major electric and natural gas utility companies submitted plans to return money to over two million customers thanks to the federal Tax Cuts and Job Act […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Early Primary voting begins Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The first of two primaries will be taking place on June 28th. Starting Saturday, early voters can cast their ballots for the primary elections. “A voter can vote at any site in their county unless they are in New York City, in which case, they will have an assigned site,” explained Jennifer Wilson, […]
ALBANY, NY
WETM 18 News

U.S. Senate Candidate Joe Pinion visits Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — U.S. senate republican candidate Joe Pinion visited Elmira yesterday to met with elected officials and discuss his upcoming candidacy. Pinion has already recieved the endoresement of the New York State Republican Committee, and is looking to unseat current senator Chuck Schumer in the 2022 Senate election. 18 News had the oppertunity […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

