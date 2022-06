Four times our Ohio Redistricting Commission has failed to produce new district maps that meet the requirements. They paid how many tens of thousands of dollars for two out-of-state experts to produce maps that they then refused to use. The commission hired the two experts, and as was reported, the rate was $450 per hour with a cap of $49,000 (for each expert). But the commission only used these experts for four days. The experts were nearly finished, so our elected officials set that product aside and again went on their own.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO