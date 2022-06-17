Las Vegas man faces hate crime in alleged California church shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – Prosecutors have accused a Las Vegas man of committing a hate crime by killing one person and wounding five at a mass shooting at a Taiwanese American church luncheon in California.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that authorities added hate crime allegations to the murder and attempted murder charges filed against 68-year-old David Wenwei Chou. Authorities have said Chou opened fire on a May lunch gathering of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods.

Authorities have said Chou was motivated by hatred of Taiwan, where he was born and grew up. Chou is expected to be arraigned Aug. 19.

