(The Center Square) – Hawaii saw a slight increase in its unemployment rate in May 2022, but the state is expanding its labor force. Hawaii's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a percentage point from April to 4.2% in May this year. However, the state also saw a slight increase in the size of its labor force. There were 673,350 people in Hawaii's labor force in April 2022; the figure increased to 675,800 in May 2022. That's an increase of 2,500, according to Governor David Ige's office.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO