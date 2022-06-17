Myrtle Beach woman charged after dog found in Horry County trash compactor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged on Friday, accused of abandoning a dog in an Horry County trash compactor , according to police.

Carolyn Zanghi, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged under the ordinance for animal care and treatment, police said.

Officers were called to Socastee Recycling Center on Jones Road on June 9 after a dog was found in a trash compactor. Zanghi allegedly abandoned the dog on purpose, according to police.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

The dog found in the compactor remains in the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center and is not available for adoption, police said.

Zanghi was arrested in May on a shoplifting charge, according to online booking records.

