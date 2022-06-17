ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Myrtle Beach woman charged after dog found in Horry County trash compactor

By Kevin Accettulla
 2 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged on Friday, accused of abandoning a dog in an Horry County trash compactor , according to police.

Carolyn Zanghi, 61, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged under the ordinance for animal care and treatment, police said.

Officers were called to Socastee Recycling Center on Jones Road on June 9 after a dog was found in a trash compactor. Zanghi allegedly abandoned the dog on purpose, according to police.

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

The dog found in the compactor remains in the care of the Horry County Animal Care Center and is not available for adoption, police said.

Zanghi was arrested in May on a shoplifting charge, according to online booking records.

Comments / 6

willowtwo
2d ago

She said good bye to her named Daisy not 17hrs ago on Facebook! She just just threw her away. And she goes by Mickey Zanghi😡😡I hope the judge gives her the maximum!

Reply
12
Steve Woods
2d ago

What an evil person! Hopefully the dog will end up in a happy, loving home and forget the past! They need to let her see how it is to live in a box, with bars! What is happening to humanity?

Reply
6
Christine Brennan
2d ago

If she does this to animals, imagine what she could do to humans. Lock her up and throw away the key.

Reply
8
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

